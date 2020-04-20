Bruce aka shotgun guru:

Golden rod dehumidifier how does it fit in the gun safe with it having an

electrical cord? I’m a reader of shotgun report weekly. Think of a question it’s

probably been asked. Thanks for your time.

Jimmy

Jimmy,

I just love my Goldenrod dehumidifier. I’ve had it for at least 20 years and

have never had a gun rust in the safe. For installation, my 18″ Goldenrod

dehumidifier came with a standard electrical plug. It was too big to drill a

hole in the side of the safe, so I cut the electric wire. That let me drill a

small hole through the bottom side of the safe, put the Goldenrod inside and

thread the electric cord out through the hole. Then I reattached the electrical

plug and plugged it in. So simple that even I could do it.

As an aside, I store my guns in the safe muzzle down so that the stocks don’t

get bent. I don’t let the Golden Rod touch anything when I lay it across in the

back. I also make a point of wiping my guns down with a light coating of

Ballistol. It is amazing stuff. It protects the metal and works fine on nicely

varnished wood surfaces. Great product.

You can feel the Goldenrod get warm when you plug it in. It raises the

temperature inside the safe just enough so that things won’t rust. I have no

idea how long it will last, but as I said, mine is over 20 years old and has

been in constant use. Amazon carries them. It was definitely one of the best gun

equipment investments I’ve ever made.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid