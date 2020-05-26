Worn Triggers

Technoid,

I shoot a Beretta 682 Gold Sporting. I have had it close to two years. I am starting to have a problem with the hammer not being set for my second shot. I only had this problem a couple of times in the past two years, but now it happens to me a lot. I shoot enough that I don’t think that I am holding the trigger down, but I could be. I do sometimes shoot with the gun not tight to my shoulder, but not as a rule.

Are there mechanical problems that can develop? Is there custom work that can be done or mechanical triggers installed? I took my stock off and looked it over and it didn’t appear to be dirty.

I often forget that shotguns are pieces of machinery and require maintenance from time to time. Modern guns are so reliable that this is easy to overlook. We just sort of assume that they will continue to work perfectly forever.

Well, parts on shotguns wear in normal use and triggers are some of those parts. Although I am only guessing because I haven’t seen your gun, but you might try having your triggers “tuned” up with a little remedial stoning by a good gunsmith. My guess is that things have just worn a bit. This happens to my Brownings around 25K. We have a number of excellent local gunsmiths in Connecticut. Half an hour’s attention and things are back crisp and perfect for another 25K. I consider it normal maintenance and usually replace pins and springs at the same time.

Since Berettas are mass produced guns, it is quite possible that the gun left the factory in less than perfect tune and might require recutting the triggers a bit earlier than you would expect. Once you have it done correctly, it should last quite a long time. There really isn’t any need to go to mechanicals if you don’t want to. The 680 series Berettas have perfectly adequate triggers.

