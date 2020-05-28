-
Recent Posts
- Stance For Sporting Clays May 28, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hints: Pattern Percentage May 27, 2020
- Worn Triggers May 26, 2020
- Greater Yorkshire Pheasants May 22, 2020
- Forcing Cones Explained May 21, 2020
- Windy Pigeons with Gerwyn Jones May 20, 2020
- Pigeon Decoying with Geoff Garrod May 19, 2020
- Theoretical Choke Constriction May 18, 2020
- BT-100 Thumbhole May 15, 2020
- Perazzi HT2020 May 14, 2020
Recent Comments
- Steve on Hartmann’s Hints: Pattern Percentage
- Tom D on Worn Triggers
- Mike on Cole Gun Culture
- Lary Rand on Cole Gun Culture
- Rich on Cole Gun Culture
- Jim Garren on Cole Gun Culture
- Tom Fiumarello on Gun Safes
- Bill E. on Red Dogs
- Alexis Diaz on Lowest Recoiling Shotgun
- Kelly on 3″ .410 Shells
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
Stance For Sporting Clays
Posted on May 28, 2020 by Franklin Pierce
This entry was posted in Reblog, Shotgun related, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.