Moving Point Of Impact To Left

Technoid:

I am relatively new to trap and have been missing birds i shouldn’t have. I went

out and patterned my Browning Ultra XT and discovered the bulk of shot was to

the right of aimpoint. What is the solution?

Daniel Kuzdale

Daniel,

If your gun shoots to the right and, I am assuming, you are right handed, simply

take some masking tape or Dr. Scholls flannel padding or something else and

layer it on the left side of your comb where your cheek goes. This will move

your cheek out from the stock and move the point of impact back towards the

left. Ugly as it is, don’t be shy about shooting it for a while like that. Add

and subtract tape until everything feels right. Taping will let you see if

changing the stock will cure your problem.

If taping works, now you basically have two choices: You can get an adjustable

comb put on your stock. This will allow you to tinker with it for ever. Or you

can take the gun with all the tape on it to a stocksmith and have the stock bent

to suit. Both procedures should cost something around $150 to $200 or

thereabouts.

The adjustable comb has the advantage of being adjustable down the road as your

shooting technique matures or your weight changes. Bending the stock is fine

once your technique is settled and weight is consistent. Since you are a new

shooter, I’d go with the adjustable comb stock. It gives you the most

flexibility and shouldn’t hurt the resale value of your target gun should you

inevitably decide that you can buy a better score with something new.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid