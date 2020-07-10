-
Recent Posts
- Too Much Gun? July 10, 2020
- Wad Stripper Chokes July 9, 2020
- Ben Husthwaite Shooting Lesson July 7, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hint #63: Seeing the Target July 7, 2020
- Pattern Anomaly July 6, 2020
- New Shooter Gun Fit July 6, 2020
- Sustained/Maintained Lead July 2, 2020
- Hardest Bagged Shot July 1, 2020
- TSK Stock Talk June 30, 2020
- Sporting’s Short Droppers June 29, 2020
Recent Comments
- Bill E. on Wad Stripper Chokes
- What You Need for Shooting Clays - on Cheap Shell Catcher
- Thomas H Milstead on Sustained/Maintained Lead
- Bill E. on Scrap Or Not To Scrap?
- Jim on Browning Vs. Miroku
- Bill E. on Installing A Leather Recoil Pad
- James Jones on 28 Gauge For Hunting
- Bill E. on 28 Gauge For Hunting
- Edward M Sybert on Pigeon Shooting
- Steve on Hartmann’s Hints: Pattern Percentage
Categories
Archives
Meta
-