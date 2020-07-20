K-80 Barrel Hanger

Dear Technoid,

Once again- great website! I have a question regarding a K-80. I bought a new K-80 earlier this year. I just recently noticed that the lower barrel has some “play” in the ring of the barrel hanger. The dovetail is tight but the ID of the ring is apparently too large. I never noticed that is was loose before.

Is this supposed to have some play? It appears that the ring just slips over the barrel so I assume that it isn’t an excessively tight/precise fit. Could this be wear? I don’t shoot “hot loads” in this gun.

Thanks,

Matt

Dear Matt,

Of course, I don’t know exactly how much play you have in that hanger, but some is certainly normal. The whole idea of Krieghoff’s barrel hanger is that it will permit the lower barrel to slide freely forward and back as it heats and cools during shooting. This way, when you are just using one barrel, as in trap, its expansion and point of impact is not affected by the stress of the other barrel. In order to do this, the lower barrel hanger has to be pretty loose.

Does the hanger idea work? Yes. Does it matter? Perazzi and Beretta certainly don’t think so and they have won a whole ton more Olympic and World Championship medals than Krieghoff.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)