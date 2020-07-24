-
Recent Posts
- Ask the Instructor: Puzzling Pair July 24, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hints: Withdrawing from a Shoot July 23, 2020
- Custom Stock Making On CNC Machine-Cole Gun July 22, 2020
- Lessons With Ben Husthwaite July 21, 2020
- K-80 Barrel Hanger July 20, 2020
- Toy Gun Hull Hurler July 17, 2020
- Browning Game Challange July 16, 2020
- Game Shooting Instruction With Ben Husthwirth July 15, 2020
- Primer Misfires July 14, 2020
- Manuel Ricardo Custom Gunstock July 13, 2020
Recent Comments
- Tom Fiumarello on Ask the Instructor: Puzzling Pair
- Thomas H Milstead on Toy Gun Hull Hurler
- Lary Rand on Toy Gun Hull Hurler
- Bill E. on Wad Stripper Chokes
- What You Need for Shooting Clays - on Cheap Shell Catcher
- Thomas H Milstead on Sustained/Maintained Lead
- Bill E. on Scrap Or Not To Scrap?
- Jim on Browning Vs. Miroku
- Bill E. on Installing A Leather Recoil Pad
- James Jones on 28 Gauge For Hunting
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
While Dons answer is all correct……..it is way to complicated for 90% of the shooters out there. I teach a much simpler method. I ask my students, “Which target do you NOT want to shoot 2nd?” On true pairs I tell my students to ask for two pairs to see. Zero in on one bird, go bang at the break point……….notice where the 2nd. bird is and what it is doing. Ask for another pair, switch birds…..Now see where the other bird is at your 1st. break point, and what is it doing. After you have seen both in a true pair situation you can decide which bird you want to shoot first, and how you adjust hold and break points to facilitate effecient gun movement to the 2nd. bird. Basically you are saying…..” I want to shoot the bird that will become uglier and uglier the longer it flies FIRST to take that one out of the equasion. Simple method, works very well………………………
LikeLike