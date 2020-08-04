Are Fixed Chokes Dead?

  1. Bill E. says:
    August 4, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Mandating steel shot will be the demise of the 28 gauge and .410. Alternatives for target shooting or even high volume dove hunting are not economical. Lead is once again being used as the omnipresent and deadly element that must not be used or else horrible things will happen to us all. If you believe that, then shoot your steel shot. However, please don’t mandate it on the rest of us that don’t ascribe to those notions.

