-
Recent Posts
- Are Fixed Chokes Dead? August 4, 2020
- Selling Dad’s Remington 3200 August 3, 2020
- Open Skeet Chokes July 31, 2020
- Browning 725 Sporter July 30, 2020
- Show Birds July 29, 2020
- Shooting in the Rain July 28, 2020
- B-SS and M-42 July 27, 2020
- Ask the Instructor: Puzzling Pair July 24, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hints: Withdrawing from a Shoot July 23, 2020
- Custom Stock Making On CNC Machine-Cole Gun July 22, 2020
Recent Comments
- Bill E. on Are Fixed Chokes Dead?
- bamaskeetshooter on B-SS and M-42
- Bill E. on B-SS and M-42
- Tom Fiumarello on Ask the Instructor: Puzzling Pair
- Thomas H Milstead on Toy Gun Hull Hurler
- Lary Rand on Toy Gun Hull Hurler
- Bill E. on Wad Stripper Chokes
- What You Need for Shooting Clays - on Cheap Shell Catcher
- Thomas H Milstead on Sustained/Maintained Lead
- Bill E. on Scrap Or Not To Scrap?
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
Mandating steel shot will be the demise of the 28 gauge and .410. Alternatives for target shooting or even high volume dove hunting are not economical. Lead is once again being used as the omnipresent and deadly element that must not be used or else horrible things will happen to us all. If you believe that, then shoot your steel shot. However, please don’t mandate it on the rest of us that don’t ascribe to those notions.
LikeLike