Dear Bruce,

I have a Bettinsoli Diamond 2001 12 gauge u/o,a very nice gun, but just occasionally when i pull the trigger to fire with the safety selector set for the bottom barrel to fire first, both barrels fire.This really smokes the clays,and my shoulder.

Any suggestions as to what could be the cause(s) of this problem would be much appreciated?

Murray

Gisborne, New Zealand

Dear Murray,

What is happening to you is called “doubling”. It’s much less fun that a double date. It does give you some sense of how those poor clay targets feel getting pushed about the way that they do. Now you can sympathize.

I am not familiar with the exact type of triggers used in the Bettinsoli Diamonds, but most single selective trigger O/Us are easily cured of doubling with a little attention from the local gunsmith. The trouble could be something as simple as dirt under the inertia block or a worn sear. If you don’t have a gunsmith handy, it might be worth your trouble to pull the stock off (over a white cloth on the bench, you will be amazed what can fall out) and clean everything out carefully. Often that does it. I don’t really have the space and time (or knowledge, frankly) to get into much more detail about all the possible mechanical causes without having the gun here in front of me.

Sometimes doubling is caused by basic design flaws, but I doubt very much if that is the problem. Bettinsoli has been around for quite a while. The only guns that I have had doubling problems with was one of my Perazzis and a single trigger Parker Repro . The gunsmith fixed the Perazzi. The single trigger on the Parker Repro SxS was just plain a lousy design. Sometimes they copy those old guns too faithfully.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)