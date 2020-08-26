Opening Lever Woes

Dear Technoid,

I love my B-325 Sporting but there seems to be a problem for which any ideas/solutions will be greatly welcomed.

On firing any load of more than three and a quarter drams (such as a typical duck hunting load) the opening lever opens slightly after the first shot making the second shot not possible as the breech opens a little. The problem occurs whether the top barrel is used first or the bottom barrel is used first.I have opened the action to check but don’t seem to find anything wrong.

The lever return spring seems fine and visually nothing seems broken. The gun functions normally with light loads such as 24 gram skeet loads.I am based in India where access to proper factory trained gunsmiths is not possible. Any help or suggestions would most gratefully be accepted.

Rahoul

Dear Rahoul,

I have seen a number of 325s that open up after the first shot. It is usually caused by the weakening of the opening lever return spring. It should be fairly easy to replace the spring yourself. Of course, that is easy for me to say since I don’t have to do it. You do.

A quick temporary fix that I have used is to loop an elastic band around the opening lever and around the left side of the gun to the rear of the trigger guard. Of course, this looks shameful, but it does give just enough extra pressure to keep the opening lever closed. A pocket full of rubber bands should last you until you can get the proper spring installed. Try this fix first. If it solves your problem, then you know that the opening lever spring needs replacement.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)