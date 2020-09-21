Release Trigger

Posted on September 21, 2020 by

HI.
What is a release trigger and is it common?
Thanks.

Lanny

Lanny,

A release trigger is one which drops the hammer when it is released after
having been pulled back. The usual trigger works when it is first pulled back.
The point of a release trigger is to ease the trigger pull for someone who
flinches. Apparently most of the flinching takes place on the pull, not on
releasing the trigger. It is most popular in American-style trap. Usually,
when a gun has a release trigger, a red sticker is placed on the stock
announcing such.

If someone were not expecting a release trigger he might first pull the
trigger and when nothing happened let go of the trigger when the gun wasn’t
safely pointed. I’ve shot guns with release triggers at trap and once you get
used to it, they work just fine. It does take a while to adjust your timing,
but it works out.

Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid

This entry was posted in Shotguns. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.