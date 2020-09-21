HI.

What is a release trigger and is it common?

Thanks.

Lanny

Lanny,

A release trigger is one which drops the hammer when it is released after

having been pulled back. The usual trigger works when it is first pulled back.

The point of a release trigger is to ease the trigger pull for someone who

flinches. Apparently most of the flinching takes place on the pull, not on

releasing the trigger. It is most popular in American-style trap. Usually,

when a gun has a release trigger, a red sticker is placed on the stock

announcing such.

If someone were not expecting a release trigger he might first pull the

trigger and when nothing happened let go of the trigger when the gun wasn’t

safely pointed. I’ve shot guns with release triggers at trap and once you get

used to it, they work just fine. It does take a while to adjust your timing,

but it works out.

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid