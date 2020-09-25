Low Shooting Gun

Dear Bruce,

I appreciate all of your expert advice. My question is quite simple. What adjustments would you make if you had a shotgun whose point of impact was low. That is the impact point has the top of the spread 3 inches below the aiming point. I thank you in advance for your advice.

Richard

Dear Richard:

Dunno how expert I am. SR readers are always quick to point it out when I screw up. I have learned more from my mistakes than I have from my successes.

Nothing simpler to fix than a gun that shoots low. Just get some tape (masking, duct, electricians, adhesive) and start layering it onto the top of the comb until the gun shoots as high as you want it to. Just put it on the top. Don’t let it droop over the sides as that will decrease cast off and change the left to right impact. Someone or other makes stick on vinyl pads that do the same thing, but I don’t like them much. Tape is better and cheaper.

Once you get it where you want it, you can either leave the tape on or take it to a gunsmith and have the stock moved up by bending or reinletting.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)