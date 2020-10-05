Long Range Patterns

Dear Bruce:

Here’s a little analysis I did for one of my Choke Chooser customers in response to his interesting question about the relative merits of No. 8s vs No. 7-1/2s for 40-yard targets. I know you like the larger pellets for this range (as do I), so I thought these numbers might interest you.

It was nice to talk to you today, and find out that you like your Choke Chooser.

After talking with you, I ran the SPRED model to get effective pattern diameters (hit circles) with a fringe of 80% probability of ONE or more hits, for the following target:

Target size: standard Target orientation: edge-on Target range: 40 yards

The results are shown below. Column A is the effective pattern diameter in inches for 80% probability of TWO or more hits, as used in Choke Chooser. Column B is the same, except for ONE or more hits. The optimum choke is Extra Full (82% pattern percentage) in each case.

Load A B No. 8 1-1/8 oz. 15.3 23.8 No. 8 1 oz. 13.1 22.5 No. 7 1/2 1-1/8 oz. 12.3 22 No. 7 1/2 1 oz. 9.4 20.5

So if our assumption is correct that with its greater energy one No.7-1/2 pellet will break the target at this distance while one No. 8 pellet will not (reliably), it is clear that you are better off using 7-1/2s, even in a 1-oz loading.

