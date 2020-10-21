Stiff Citori

Dear Master Technoid:

I have an older, fixed choke Browning Citori, 12 ga., 28″ barrels. Opening the action after shooting seems very stiff. I am no 98 lb weakling but I really have to work to open the action.

While tinkering around inside (in true Jr. Technoid fashion) I notice the two springs that activate the ejectors. I think these are the cause of the stiffness. The stiffness is in opening, not closing the action. Do you agree this could be the cause? Can anything be done to reduce the heaviness of these springs? Can I purchase less-stiff springs or cut these down?

Thanks for your help and the great site!

T

Dear T,

The only Citoris that I have noticed as being hard to open were ones that just needed a bit more lube here and there or ones that had bits of grit or perhaps bent metal causing the drag. I have never noticed that the ejector hammer springs made them very hard to open, so I would look elsewhere. It could be that your monobloc is just a tight fit in the receiver. In production guns that happens from time to time. Then again, binding metal or a tight monobloc would cause difficulty opening AND closing equally.

Why not try taking the springs out and then reassembling the gun. That will tell you for sure if the springs are the problem.

You can always cut a coil or two off of the ejector springs. It is very common to do that on the Belgian Brownings as it keeps the right hand ejector stud from cracking. Just make sure that you obey the Junior Technoid Rule #16: “When altering any gun part, have a fresh, new spare part at hand- or at least a pal who can loan you his gun for a month or two.” If you don’t, you just know what is going to happen, now don’t you.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)