I occasionally have read the term “nested pair” in reference to sporting clays, but have never seen it defined. Can you explain what a “nested pair” is.

The neatest “nested pair” that I can remember seeing was at Addieville, RI. It was a 60 mm target tucked inside a 110. Sometimes they would separate when thrown, but usually the 60 would stay under the 110 for a bit. I remember whacking the 110 and confidently starting to dismount my gun. The little 60 kept going out of that pile of chips like an escape pod from the Enterprise.

Battues are often nested also as two battues placed together are close to the thickness of a standard 110, most machines can throw this stacked or nested pair off of a conventional arm.

