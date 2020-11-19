Report Pair Problems

Dear Technique-oid

There’s nothing more frustrating than consistently missing the second bird in a report pair. If I can hit the first, what’s going haywire on the second? It’s exactly the same presentation. Is there any such thing as a “typical” error in form that causes this to happen?

Thanks

Mike

Dear Mike,

Well, it is tough to tell without seeing you in action, but I can make guesses as well as the next guy.

On the first bird of an identical report pair you are probably starting with a low gun, or at least one off the face. On the second bird, you may be leaving the gun up in your face and shooting a fully mounted gun. If your stock is a touch too low, the additional cheek pressure of a mounted gun might cause you to miss that second bird.

Just a guess, but check your gun fit. You could also try dismounting and remounting for the second bird when timing of the pair permits it.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)