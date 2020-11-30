Miroku/Browning

Hi Technoid!

I have a B.C Miroku O/U 12ga which has some problems with it. I am not sure as to what model it is, because it has a Stirling barrel, but is a single selective trigger model and has a gold plated trigger. It also has a gold plated sighting bead on the barrel. It has a checkered stock, and is a Japanese model.

The problem I was talking about was that we left the gun in storage for quite a period of time (It was oiled) and the next time we went to use it, the gun didn’t fire anymore. I opened the gun and examined it and it looks as though the springs which are cocking the hammers are either not engaging correctly, or something else is wrong. The trigger functions correctly, releasing the latch which fires the gun, but this latch is free to move and it offers no resistance when it is cocked manually.

Your help would be greatly appreciated, as I am thinking of joining a clay target club, and wouldn’t like to use a Beretta s/s, which has enough recoil to knock the wind out of a cow.

Thanks.

J.C.

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Dear J.C.,

“Enough recoil to knock the wind out of a cow?” Geez, you guys have a way with words. Not as good as your great Aussie phrase- “Stands out like balls on a dog.”, but pretty good anyway. The furthest I ever got was “balances like a pig on a snow shovel.”

You shouldn’t have the slightest trouble getting your Miroku fixed. It is one of the most popular current O/Us in the world. The Japanese Browning is made by Miroku and the guns are virtually identical. Just about any gunsmith ought to have either Browning or Miroku parts.

Generally, the Browning/Mirokus are quite reliable so once you get it up and running you’ll have a full trough in hog heaven. Couldn’t resist.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)