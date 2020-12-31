-
Recent Posts
- Gravity And Your Shot Shells December 31, 2020
- Skeet Stances December 30, 2020
- Perazzi vs. Perazzi copy December 29, 2020
- 410 Shot String December 28, 2020
- New Or Used? December 24, 2020
- Peripheral Vision December 23, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hint #75: COVID-19 and The Mental Game December 22, 2020
- One Man’s Choice December 21, 2020
- Shooting With One Eye December 18, 2020
- American Skeet Leads December 17, 2020
Recent Comments
- Ed Sybert on Gravity And Your Shot Shells
- Tom Fiumarello on Shooting With One Eye
- Dale W. Arenz on Birds With A .410
- Steve Slawson on Understanding The Front Sight
- Dale W. Arenz on Reload Shell Separation
- Dale W. Arenz on What Is An “All Around” Shotgun?
- Dale on American Trap/DTL
- Dale on Miroku/Browning
- Robert kennedy on Ithaca Model 51
- Tom Fiumarello on Report Pair Problems
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
While interesting, the results would have been much more credible had the shooter used a rest while “aiming” the shotgun, and perhaps shot at least three rounds at each range. Too much room for human error shooting standing, unsupported; and too much shot to shot variability among shotshells even from the same box. – Ed
LikeLike