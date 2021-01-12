-
Recent Posts
- Caesar Guerini Invictus III M-Spec January 12, 2021
- Beretta 390 Kicker January 11, 2021
- Reading Target Breaks January 8, 2021
- Shot Penetration January 7, 2021
- Message From Vista Outdoors Ammo President, Jason Vanderbrink January 6, 2021
- Point Of Aim January 5, 2021
- A Ton On Chokes January 4, 2021
- Gravity And Your Shot Shells December 31, 2020
- Skeet Stances December 30, 2020
- Perazzi vs. Perazzi copy December 29, 2020
Recent Comments
- Dale on Caesar Guerini Invictus III M-Spec
- Ed Sybert on Point Of Aim
- chuck tannlund on Perazzi vs. Perazzi copy
- Ed Sybert on Gravity And Your Shot Shells
- Tom Fiumarello on Shooting With One Eye
- Dale W. Arenz on Birds With A .410
- Steve Slawson on Understanding The Front Sight
- Dale W. Arenz on Reload Shell Separation
- Dale W. Arenz on What Is An “All Around” Shotgun?
- Dale on American Trap/DTL
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
Sorry, the ugliest shotgun ever developed – the over/under. Reminds me of shooting the shoulder-mounted bazooka we used to fire back in the 1950’s the over/under shotgun is just as ugly. I know I am in the vast minority but it is still an ugly gun. I shoot far better scores with my side-by-sides than I did with my over/under so don’t use that old baloney about a single barrel is better than a two barrel – more sales nonsense.
LikeLike