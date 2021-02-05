-
Recent Posts
- Ask the Instructor: Long Crossers February 5, 2021
- Falling In Love With A SxS February 4, 2021
- Hartmann’s Hints #85: Gun Mount February 3, 2021
- Yildiz SPZ .410 February 2, 2021
- Browning B-80 February 1, 2021
- Adjusting Stock Pitch January 29, 2021
- Adjusting Your Stock January 28, 2021
- Center Beads January 27, 2021
- Ask the Instructor: Practice January 26, 2021
- 1/21/21 Update From President of Federal Ammo January 25, 2021
Recent Comments
- Dale on Falling In Love With A SxS
- Ed Sybert on Center Beads
- Michael Morgan on A Ton On Chokes
- john robinson on Beretta 692 vs. DT11
- Ed Sybert on Cole Gunsmithing:Behind The Scenes At Naples, FL
- JR Ewing on Hartmann’s Hint #76: Cell Phones on the Field
- Dale on Caesar Guerini Invictus III M-Spec
- Ed Sybert on Point Of Aim
- chuck tannlund on Perazzi vs. Perazzi copy
- Ed Sybert on Gravity And Your Shot Shells
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
Ask the Instructor: Long Crossers
Posted on February 5, 2021 by Franklin Pierce
This entry was posted in Reblog, Shotgun related, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.