2021 Browning 725 Game/Hunting

Posted on March 16, 2021 by Franklin Pierce

This entry was posted in Reblog, Shotguns, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to 2021 Browning 725 Game/Hunting

  1. Dale says:
    March 16, 2021 at 8:51 am

    The ugliest gun ever invented by man, the over/under shotgun, never found in my gun cabinet. Reminds me that shooting the shoulder-mounted bazooka back in the 50’s looked like too, it looks the same.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.