410 Chokes And #7 Shot

Dear Technoid,

I visited my local gun stuff supply place today and tried to buy a bag of size 7 shot. I was told that size 7.5 was the size I was looking for and that nobody makes 7. What goes? Is this true or not.

One other question. I have just become the owner of a Browing Super light 410 O/U with fixed F&M chokes. I’m thinking of having it tubed to shoot skeet with it. Is it worth the investment or should I learn to shoot it the way it is??

Thanks for the time and keep up the good work.

Bob

Canandaigua,NY

Dear Bob,

Sure there is #7 shot, but it is not common today. Decades ago is was THE preferred size for American ruffed grouse. In Britain and Scotland it remains the preferred shot for driven grouse, although under British sizing standards it is called #6 shot. For clay targets shot larger than #7 1/2 is prohibited in all the games because it will carry further than normal and isn’t needed to break a clay at normal distances.

If you are just dying for #7 size shot, simply order it from your dealer. It may take a bit longer to get, but I am sure that Beikirch’s up in your neck of the woods can get if for you.

The standard chokes for 410 skeet are between .005″ and .010″. Wayne Mayes shoots .009″ and .010″ in his 410 tubes. Many skeet shooters use .005″s or .007″s. I have absolutely no idea what Browning has in your gun, even though Mod and Full would indicate about .012″ and .020″ in the 410. You should actually measure to see what you have.

If it were me, I would leave it alone. It will cost $350 to have Briley tube it. If you really aren’t happy with the F&M, a local gunsmith could always hone out the chokes for a lot less than that.

The problem that a lot of people have with 410 is that they blame low scores on the chokes, not on the fact that the 410 is a miserable idiot stick to begin with. Opening up the choke may help a tiny bit, but not a whole lot. Besides, the way it is, it is perfect for sub-gauge sporting clays.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid