Your First Shotgun

Posted on May 5, 2021 by Franklin Pierce

This entry was posted in Reblog, Shotgun related, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Your First Shotgun

  1. Dale W Arenz says:
    May 5, 2021 at 8:05 am

    My first shotgun would never be an over/under, the ugliest shotgun ever invented. If someoner gave me one i would trade it immediately for a side-by-side, the most beautiful shotgun ever inventerd.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.