Snap Caps

Posted on June 28, 2021 by bcbuck

Dear Technoid,

Are snap caps necessary for modern coil spring guns such as the Beretta 680 models or the Browning 425’s or just a potential safety hazard. Thanks for your continued knowledge.

  • F.B.

Dear F.B.,

I leave all my coil spring guns stored cocked. I use snap caps on the leaf spring guns, but frankly, I am never at ease putting ANYTHING in the chamber and dropping the hammers inside the house. It just makes me edgy. When I travel with a leaf spring gun in a take down case, I just hold a coin against the bushed pin holes and drop the hammers while the gun is apart.

I do use snap caps a lot when teaching students. It helps them focus on the target and not on the recoil and noise of the gun. After three or four “dry” fires at a low seven on the skeet field, a novice will just about always hit the first bird he actually shoots at. First shot success goes a long way towards making a life time shooter. Advanced shooters also benefit a great deal from dry firing. It lets then know exactly where they are at the moment of pulling the trigger.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid

