Oil Remover

You make mention in a technoid article of an absorbent powder for oil soaked wood, made by Brownells. Could you tell me the name of the powder and of it’s availability in “Ozstraylia”, that you know of?

The Brownell’s product I alluded to is Brownell’s Old Fashioned Whiting, part #083-032-300 You mix it with methanol or 1,1,1 Trichloroethane, paint it on the oil soaked wood and it just sucks everything out.

