10 Gauge Vs 3 1/2″ 12 Gauge

Dear Technoid,

Is it true that the 3 1/2 inch 12ga guns have just as much range/knock down power as the 10ga guns? I am interested in shooting steel shot and am considering buying a new 10ga. The 10ga guns are all very heavy and if the 3 1/2″ 12ga has just as much power, it might suit me better.

What’s your recommendation?

Thanks,

Dave

Dear Dave,

I would get a 12 instead of a 10. “Power” and “range” pale in importance when compared to “accuracy”. A 3″ 12 will carry enough shot to kill anything that you are entitled to. The big thing is that the 12 will also handle inexpensive target loads and this will allow you to practice, practice, practice on clays so that you can actually hit something when you go afield. Trust the Technoid, that is GOOD advice.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid