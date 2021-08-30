Dear Technoid,

Would you explain the difference between compression-formed and Reifenhauser-type hulls and give a neophyte reloader criteria for selecting hulls for reloading. I’m shooting 12ga at sporting clays primarily but would be interested in small bore recommendations as well including 16ga.

Many thanks,

X

Dear X,

The Reifenhauser process makes the shotgun hull by basically attaching a plug to the end of an extruded tube to form a two piece hull. They are straight walled. Federal Gold Medal hulls are a good example of the type.

Compression formed hulls are molded from one piece of plastic with an inward taper at the bottom inside. The current Remington STS hulls are good examples.

Today, I believe that in 12 gauge the Remington STS or Nitro 27 hull is the best. New HS AA 28 gauge hull is good, but I like the Reminggton 28 a little better. The best 28s were the old AAs. The AA rules in .410. I have never seen much difference between the Winchester and Remington hulls in 20 gauge, but they are better than the Federals.

Be careful if you reload the same hull often. Look for the obvious loss of the crimp tabs and the less obvious, but equally important, vertical pressure split on the side of the hull above the brass. When it doubt, throw it out.

As to 16 gauge, I am afraid that I just don’t shoot that gauge enough to reload and so have no direct personal experience there.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid