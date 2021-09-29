Gold On Guns

Good morning,

Please advise wisdom and effectiveness of using the 23 carat liquid gold inlay treatment of Mirage 12 ga sporting classic over only the “sporting classic” in small script on right side of gun. It seems that if done properly, the all-blue receiver would be enhanced.

As always, I respect the opinions and info of the master bang bang guru!!!!!

EJ

Dear EJ,

Gold is good. The more of it you can slather on your gun the better. This way you will always look successful walking out to the course, even though you may not actually prove so on your return.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid