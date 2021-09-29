Gold On Guns

Posted on September 29, 2021 by bcbuck

Good morning,

Please advise wisdom and effectiveness of using the 23 carat liquid gold inlay treatment of Mirage 12 ga sporting classic over only the “sporting classic” in small script on right side of gun. It seems that if done properly, the all-blue receiver would be enhanced.

As always, I respect the opinions and info of the master bang bang guru!!!!!

EJ

Dear EJ,

Gold is good. The more of it you can slather on your gun the better. This way you will always look successful walking out to the course, even though you may not actually prove so on your return.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid

1 Response to Gold On Guns

  1. William R Eddleman says:
    September 29, 2021 at 8:33 am

    What EJ proposes seems to me to be an appealing enhancement.

    However, I am a less is better when it comes to gold on a gun. A good example is the new Revenant made by CG. It has gold inlays sprinkled around so much it looks like gold droppings from a golden goose!

    I am even going to contact CG if they would produce a Revenant sans all the gold. It would IMO be a big improvement and maybe a gun I would then be interested in owning because it is otherwise an elegant shotgun.

