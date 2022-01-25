-
Recent Posts
- Best CLP? January 25, 2022
- Wad Weight And Pressure January 24, 2022
- Gun Fit And Cast Off January 21, 2022
- Lead Recoil Vs. Steel Recoil January 20, 2022
- Overweight 32″ Sporting Barrels January 19, 2022
- Custom Stocks-Jim Greenwood January 18, 2022
- 0216BacktoBasics.pdf January 14, 2022
- Steel Shot 2021 January 13, 2022
- Best Budget Guns of 2021 January 12, 2022
- Rabbits January 11, 2022
Recent Comments
- blackwellopt on Best CLP?
- DaveBossardet on 10 Gauge Vs 3-1/2″ 12 Gauge
- Jim Garren on Lead
- Murray on Winchester 1400 Auto
- Murray on Winchester 1400 Auto
- Roland Leong on Yildiz Pro 20 Ga.
- William R Eddleman on Yildiz Pro 20 Ga.
- William R Eddleman on Remington-Hunter Cummings
- Steve on Remington-Hunter Cummings
- stejac@optonline.net on Remington-Hunter Cummings
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
Break Free CLP & Rusteprufe has worked well on my autos & OU’s. Of course, the redoubtable Mr. Buck wrote the book on maintaining autos & OU’s.
LikeLike