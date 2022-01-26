When You Don’t Know What To Do

-
Excellent information in this video. It reminds me of many, many years ago when I was trying to shoot International Trap. I was really struggling on the far right station, and the low hard right angle. I had a good friend who was a past Olympic competitor on the bunker and he was trying to help me.
After I repeatedly missed that hard right angle a dozen times; he got frustrated and said; “Bill, I don’t care if you shoot into the ground in front of you, but do SOMETHING different!” LOL
I have never forgotten that lesson.
