Browning Cynergy Synthetic

Posted on February 4, 2022 by Roland Leong

This entry was posted in Shotguns. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Browning Cynergy Synthetic

  1. Bill E. says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:40 am

    That is a singularly ugly double gun with a very ridiculous looking recoil pad! I guess it would be o.k. to take to into a brackish water duck hunt but no where else. Certainly it is not a gun to take into public where others will see you with it.

    It would be appropriate to mate with a Benelli Vinci to have a pair of very ugly shotguns.
    I hope they sell a bunch but not any for me. Life is too short to use ugly guns.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.