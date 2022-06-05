Right Pocket or Left Pocket?

Dear Technoid

I have noticed looking at the YouTube videos of the English Sporting and World Sporting championships that all the finest shots all load their guns from their right side pocket. Is there an advantage carrying cartridges in your right side pocket do you think ie the cartridge mass is under the barrel of the gun and hence has less effect on gun swing?

Best regards

Steve

Steve,

I think that there is a good reason for a right-handed shooter to keep his shells in the right pocket of his vest. It’s pretty simple actually. The weight of the shells keeps the right side of the vest taut and smooth so that there is less for the butt to catch on when it is being raised for a shot. Note that most of the best shooters, like Anthony Matarese Jr., only shoot some of their shots fully premounted. Other shots are started with the stock just off the face or even slightly down the shoulder. FITASC’s starting position is 9.85″ down from the top of the shoulder, so a smooth vest is vital there.

Then again, due to superior agility, it is also easier for a right-handed shooter to use the right pocket for shells and to load with his right hand, rather than involving the “off side”. Convenience counts.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid.

