-
Recent Posts
- Shooting Steel Ammo June 21, 2022
- Snap Caps Or Not? | Shotgun Report® June 17, 2022
- Best 410 Chokes For Game | Shotgun Report® June 16, 2022
- 11-87 Care And Feeding | Shotgun Report® June 15, 2022
- Ithaca Perazzis | Shotgun Report® June 14, 2022
- Yildiz Pro June 13, 2022
- Beretta DT10 Story June 7, 2022
- Browning Heritage Hunter June 6, 2022
- Right Pocket or Left Pocket? June 5, 2022
- Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting June 4, 2022
Recent Comments
- blackwellopt on Shooting Steel Ammo
- Bill E. on Shooting Steel Ammo
- Castnblast on Ithaca Perazzis
- Hoyden on Fabarm L4S Sporting
- Hoyden on Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting
- Toby G on Low Pressure, Low Recoil?
- Roland Leong on Barrel Convergence Woes
- Peter Rose on Barrel Convergence Woes
- blackwellopt on Pheasant Shooting With A Perazzi
- Mark on Remington TSS Loads
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
More politically correct & high tone nonsense from the Brits. You had better believe I shoot lead at clay & dove/quail birds.,,,B&P F2 Mach or Winchester Super Sport SC 12 gauge, 1-1/8 oz , 7-1/2 or 8 shot, 1300 ft/sec . Use Jay Meneffe’s pheasant loads. For non toxic on duck, Kent Tungsten Matrix is the best & patterns like high antimony lead. Columbaire pigeons Federal copper plated lead. Johnny & Simon talk too fast for me. They never go into detail about shells or chokes on their videos. I believe in pellet count. Enuff said.
LikeLike
IMO it is too bad we have gotten to this point perpetuated by the hysteria surrounding lead shot. We will see how the UK fares with these new regulations when the meat that they present for market is consumed. People may wish they had not been so opposed to lead shot for game meat consumption. The dental profession will certainly benefit from the move to steel.
I think the plastic wads left all over the fields is a far more unsightly and have longer lasting side effect of shooting than the lead shot. That issue is easily fixed via fiber wads. Glad to see a renewed impetus to use more of those types of waddings.
LikeLike