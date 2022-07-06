-
Recent Posts
- Closing The Off Eye #1 July 6, 2022
- Sir Jackie Stewart Classic DTL July 5, 2022
- Short History of Boss & Co. June 29, 2022
- Churchill…Where It Works…Where It Doesn’t June 28, 2022
- Supressed Shotgun June 27, 2022
- Return To High Bird Paradise June 25, 2022
- Browning Maxus II June 24, 2022
- Old Beretta Semi-Autos June 23, 2022
- Browning Liberty Light June 22, 2022
- Shooting Steel Ammo June 21, 2022
Recent Comments
- Roland Leong on Closing The Off Eye #1
- Tom Fiumarello on Closing The Off Eye #1
- Franklin Pierce on Old Beretta Semi-Autos
- blackwellopt on Old Beretta Semi-Autos
- blackwellopt on Shooting Steel Ammo
- Bill E. on Shooting Steel Ammo
- Castnblast on Ithaca Perazzis
- Hoyden on Fabarm L4S Sporting
- Hoyden on Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting
- Toby G on Low Pressure, Low Recoil?
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
KEEP DOING THAT WITHOUT GLASSES…..AND YOU WON’T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT ANY EYE ISSUES…………………………………………..
LikeLike
Jony is very cavalier about using eye protection. I’m surprised that he’s not reminded to put on eye protection by his mates.
LikeLike