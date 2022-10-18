-
Recent Posts
- Blaser F3 SuperSport October 18, 2022
- Is The 16 Ga. Dying? October 17, 2022
- Why You Need A Small Bore October 14, 2022
- The Gun I Will Never Sell October 13, 2022
- Beaters Day 2022 October 12, 2022
- Choke Myths And Facts | Shotgun Report® October 11, 2022
- Safety Of Old Guns | Shotgun Report® October 10, 2022
- 10 Questions With Ed Solomons October 7, 2022
- Cold Weather Shotshells | Shotgun Report® October 6, 2022
- Ed Solomons Explains How He Shoots October 5, 2022
Recent Comments
- Dave Alexander on 28 Gauge Sporting Clays Loads
- Bill E. on Extended Chokes Vs Flush Chokes
- Brl on Extended Chokes Vs Flush Chokes
- blackwellopt on Bore And Choke Size
- Bill B. on Thumbhole Stocks
- Bill E. on Thumbhole Stocks
- blackwellopt on Wadless Shotshells? – Shooting Sportsman Magazine
- jon bastable on Recoil Spring Replacement
- Bill E. on Jonny Visits CSMC
- blackwellopt on Jonny Visits CSMC
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
Join 289 other followers