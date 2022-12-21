Maintaining A Beretta Semi-auto Trigger

Hi Bruce,

I would like to know what you use to lubricate the trigger group on a Beretta semi auto. I was using Browning oil which as you probably know is a very thin and not gummy. I can no longer get it and would like your expert opinion on what I can use.

Thanks in advance,

Julio

Julio,

Everyone seems to have their own way of cleaning a gun. For the trigger groups on my Beretta autos I first wipe the trigger group with a rag to get it as clean as I can. Then I spray it with aerosol contact cleaner to drive out dirt from the inner parts. After the contact cleaner has completely dried, I spray the trigger group down with a light oil. I’ve had good luck with Remington oil in the spray can, but I’m certain that any other light oil would do as well. As I said, others will have their own way of doing things.

One extra thing that I do recommend is that once every 5,000 rounds or so that you check the length of the mainspring in the auto. As the mainspring wears it gets shorter and weaker. This allows the bolt to come back harder. You can spot this by seeing that the ejected hull is flying further. As the bolt comes back harder it starts to stress the receiver and the connecting arm more. Just something to keep an eye on.

Best regards,



Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid