Jonny Visits Beretta-Part 1

Posted on December 23, 2022 by Roland Leong

This entry was posted in Shotgun related. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Jonny Visits Beretta-Part 1

  1. Bill E. says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:29 am

    Such an outstanding development of processes in the gun making is quite revealing. And yet the after the sale customer support reputation of Beretta’s is not sterling. Maybe an area for improvement?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.