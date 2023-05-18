Light 20 Ga. Load

Posted on May 18, 2023

Technoid,

Long time back, I wrote the Technoid looking for a reduced recoil 20 gauge load for my 12 yr old son to learn to shoot clays with. A load was given, and we loaded that for a couple of years until he was big enough to tolerate the recoil of std. loads.

20 years+ later, and I am embarrassed to say that I have misplaced the info, and I require a low recoil 20ga. load for teaching my Grandson…… I believe it duplicates a mild 28 ga. in performance. If you have a load you could share, all 3 generations of shotgunners in my family would be grateful.

Regards
Don

Don,

Pretty much any 3/4 oz 20 gauge load at 1150 fps should give you the low recoil that you are looking for. Hodgdon and Alliant both list some of these loads. I use a load like this in my 20 for sporting clays and have been quite pleased with it.

Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid

