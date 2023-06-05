Devon Gunsmith #15-Perazzi MX8

Posted on June 5, 2023 by Roland Leong

2 Responses to Devon Gunsmith #15-Perazzi MX8

  1. Roland Leong says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:53 am

    I agree. If I remember correctly, with MX-8s, Perazzi includes a set of spare hammer springs with a kit that includes a tool that allows for very easy spring removal and installation. It was a bit painful to watch him do the spring installation.

  2. Ed Sybert says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Sadly, it looks like this is the first time he’s replaced an MX-8 hammer spring. Perhaps he should have looked at one of the hundreds of videos showing how it’s done before attempting.

