Blaser F16 Heritage

Posted on June 8, 2023 by Roland Leong

2 Responses to Blaser F16 Heritage

  1. Roland Leong says:
    June 8, 2023 at 8:47 am

    I don’t think Mirokus are imported into the USA. If you want one in the USA, you will probably have to look in the used market for one. If you want a new one, you’ll have to go to Europe to buy one and import it back to the USA.

  2. russ t quann says:
    June 8, 2023 at 8:33 am

    where in the u.s can i find the miroku 6000 like the one you did a revue on

