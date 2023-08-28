AVCI 12 ga. 1 oz 2 ¾ in (70mm) #8 shot 1300 fps

Posted on August 28, 2023 by Roland Leong

12 ga. 1 oz 2 ¾ in (70mm)

#8 shot 1300 fps

This entry was posted in Shotshell Evaluation. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to AVCI 12 ga. 1 oz 2 ¾ in (70mm) #8 shot 1300 fps

  1. Bill E. says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:17 am

    I would really like to see more offerings in the 1,150-1,210 fps range. Far less recoil and besides, driving small pellets faster is fool’s errant.

    More offerings in 12 gauge with 7/8 oz would in my opinion be popular.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.