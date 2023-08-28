AVCI 12 ga. 1 oz 2 ¾ in (70mm) #8 shot 1300 fps

12 ga. 1 oz 2 ¾ in (70mm)
#8 shot 1300 fps
I would really like to see more offerings in the 1,150-1,210 fps range. Far less recoil and besides, driving small pellets faster is fool’s errant.
More offerings in 12 gauge with 7/8 oz would in my opinion be popular.
LikeLike
Agree. More to come.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Follow
I would really like to see more offerings in the 1,150-1,210 fps range. Far less recoil and besides, driving small pellets faster is fool’s errant.
More offerings in 12 gauge with 7/8 oz would in my opinion be popular.
LikeLike
Agree. More to come.
LikeLike