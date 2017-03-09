Belgian Browning Choke Marks

Dear Technoid,

I have a Belgium Browning 20 gauge. My question is the choke, nowhere on the barrel is it noted what the choke is. Can you help me determine what the choke may be?

Thank you, Wylie

Dear Wylie,

On the left hand side of the barrels’ monobloc near the ejectors, you will see some ” * “, ” $ ” and ” – ” markings. These indicate original Belgian factory choke designations.

Full Choke *

Improved Modified *-

Modified **

Improved Cylinder **-

Skeet **$

Cylinder ***

Of course I don’t have to tell the Junior Technoids out there that you must actually pattern to know what you have. Measuring the chokes will give you an indication, the same way that the factory markings give you an indication, but only patterning will tell you how your gun works with any particular shell.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid at <www.ShotgunReport.com>

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

Advertisements