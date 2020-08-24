Federal Papers

Dear Technoid,

Can paper shotgun shells still be purchased for actual use or are the paper shells in existence all antiques? A friend of mine told me I could buy them still and they are fun to shoot and give off a pleasant odor.

Patrick

Dear Patrick,

One of Federal’s most popular target shells is its paper hulled product. They aren’t antiques at all. Apart from the smell (which is slightly different) the big advantage of the paper hull is that it produces less recoil than the plastic ones. The thick paper sides and base act as a little recoil absorber. Many of the top target shooters will use nothing else.

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

