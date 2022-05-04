The Perdix by William Powell

-
Isn’t this another fine Rizzini with an English gunmaker’s name added? Why not just go straight to Rizzini and get exactly what you want? I suspect you could probably get that done for less money than going with William Powell or any other “middle man”.
Buying these guns made by Rizzini but with an English gun maker’s name attributed makes no sense to me. So be it.
